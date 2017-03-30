Straumann Leads Europe Final Abutment Dental Market Despite Competition from Low-cost Generic Products

The European final abutments dental market, segmented by stock abutments, custom cast abutments and CAD/CAM abutments is expected to increase to over $550 million by 2023

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - According to a new series of reports on the European dental implant fixture and final abutment market by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), stock abutments dominated the final abutment market in Europe but there has been a shift towards customized and technology-driven solutions in recent years. Generic products from low-cost competitors have largely contributed to price depreciation and diminishing revenue growth in the market across Europe. However, the growing popularity of CAD/CAM abutments will limit average selling price (ASP) depreciation since they are priced higher than stock abutments and custom cast abutments. Unit sales growth will be driven by the overall growth of the dental implant fixture market and the increased focus on patient-individualized treatments, which has also contributed to the growing popularity of CAD/CAM abutments.

"Recent improvements in production capability and technological innovations, such as Ti-Base abutments, have made CAD/CAM abutments significantly more affordable than in the past," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData. "CAD/CAM abutments are now relatively comparable in price to custom cast abutments and are more easily accessible; especially in regions where milling labs with CAD/CAM production are in greater abundance."

The rise in CAD/CAM abutment popularity has made it the fastest growing segment within the final abutment market in Europe. Increased penetration of dental implants within less developed markets, such as France and the United Kingdom, as well as mature markets, will exhibit a positive effect on final abutment growth in the next several years. Although the overall volume of final abutments is growing, the unit market share of each segment is expected to shift and will have an effect on overall prices. Additionally, a growing number of local laboratories have emerged to produce and distribute CAD/CAM abutments, making them more accessible.

Straumann is the leading competitor in the Europe dental abutment market. Despite declining stock abutment sales, Straumann was able to remain competitive through its improved CAD/CAM milled abutment product portfolio and leading dental implant market share in the region. Imitation products of Straumann's stock abutments are widespread throughout Europe, especially in Spain and Italy. Though Straumann was one of the first companies to offer CAD/CAM abutment products to the Italian market, it has lost significant market share as dental labs producing far more cost-effective products have diminished revenues and acquired business away from Straumann. The company is expected to face competitive pressures within the stock and CAD/CAM abutment market, especially in regions such as Italy, Spain and to a lesser extent in France and the United Kingdom, where fewer dental labs offer inexpensively milled CAD/CAM and imitation stock abutments. Additional competitors in the Europe final abutment dental market include Dentsply Sirona, Nobel Biocare, Zimmer Biomet, CAMLOG, Sweden & Martina, BEGO, MIS Implants and Medentis among others.

More on the dental implant market in Europe can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research entitled the European Market Report Suite on Dental Implants Fixtures and Final Abutments. The suite covers reports on the following markets: dental implant fixtures, final abutments, treatment planning software and surgical guides.

The iData report series on dental implants covers the U.S., China, Australia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, India, Latin America and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxemburg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. Reports provide a comprehensive analysis including units sold, procedure numbers, market value, forecasts, as well as detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success strategies in each market and segment. To find out more about dental implant market data or procedure data, register online or email us at info@idataresearch.net for a European Market Report Suite on Dental Implants Fixtures and Final Abutments brochure and synopsis.

