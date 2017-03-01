Straumann, Neodent, S.I.N. Implant Lead Brazil Dental Implant and Final Abutments Market

The Brazil dental implant fixtures and final abutments market is expected to increase to reach $489 million by 2023

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - According to a new series of reports on the Brazilian dental implant fixture and final abutment market by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), despite price competition among local, inexpensive brands, the market is growing at a double-digit rate. These companies spend far less on marketing and research and development than major international implant manufacturers, allowing them to remain profitable while selling implants at far lower prices. Implants from major international companies sell at a premium in Brazil due to their branding power, but their market share is limited because few dentists are willing or able to pay the premium. As such, even the large international players have engaged in price cuts to compete with the vast assortment of more affordable, local alternatives.

"While prices in Brazil are expected to increase slightly, the low average selling price (ASP) of the Brazilian market significantly limits the overall size of the market," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "The emergence and dominance of the smaller competitors appealing to the public through their attractive product offerings and affordable prices has prompted investments and acquisitions from international competitors, such as Straumann."

Off-label sales represent an ongoing sales scheme that commonly transpires across Brazil. Offered by what has been described as "copy-cat brands", these dental implants are labeled as generic or bioequivalent to premium implants. By promising to deliver premium quality at a much lower price, off-label products are able to attract a large customer base. Off-label sales will continue to be a significant corner of the Brazilian dental implant fixture market as price sensitivity remains a major concern.

In contrast, the CAD/CAM abutment market in Brazil is faring better and has been demonstrating significant growth, despite being relatively expensive and inaccessible when compared to stock and custom cast abutments. As adjunctive techniques, software and available materials become more affordable and developed; the use of CAD/CAM abutments in Brazil will gradually become more prevalent. A rising unit share of CAD/CAM abutments is expected to bring about overall ASP increases in Brazil, thereby facilitating growth of the final abutment market.

The dental implant fixture and final abutment markets in Brazil are largely controlled by four main competitors: Neodent, S.I.N., Straumann and Conexão. Tariffs and expenses preventing the market entry of premium brands facilitate the continued preference and prevalence of local companies. Therefore, downward price pressure and the persistence of low-cost competitors could potentially offset gains in unit sales. However, increasing ASPs are preventing this from occurring. Additional competitors in the Brazil dental implant market include Anthogyr, Bicon, BioImplants, Bionnovation, DentoFlex Dental Laboratory, DENTSPLY Implants, DÉRIG, DSP Biomedical, Emfils, FGM, Globtek Implant System, Implacil de Bortoli, Intra-Lock, Intraoss, Nobel Biocare, Serson Implant, Signo Vinces, Sistema INP, Systhex, Titanium Fix and Zimmer Biomet among others.

