Stream Hatchet, a Millennial Esports Company, to be featured at twitchcon 2017

Stream Hatchet to offer demos, sign-up specials, and a special appearance by legendary gamer Shiphtur

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corporation (TSX VENTURE:GAME) company Stream Hatchet will be hosting a booth at the hotly anticipated twitchcon 2017 convention, to be held October 20-22 in Long Beach, California. twitchcon is an annual gathering and celebration for Twitch broadcasters and their communities. Stream Hatchet will be front and centre of the celebrations, offering two months of free service and a chance to win a top-of-the-line gaming chair to all new users who sign up at the convention.

Stream Hatchet will also be demonstrating new features throughout the weekend and hosting a 30-minute workshop on Friday, October 20, from 4:30pm - 5pm PDT. The session, which will be led by special guest Shiphtur, is titled Growing your audience and influence with Stream Hatchet. Shiphtur, also known as Danny Le, is a Canadian League of Legends player who plays Support for Delta Fox of the North American Challenger Series.

"I've had the dates for twitchcon circled on my calendar for quite some time as it is a highlight in the calendar of any gamer," said Shiphtur. "I'm excited to be representing Stream Hatchet at the convention, as I have experienced first hand the value its analytics capabilities bring to gamers and the world of Esports."

Stream Hatchet, based out of Barcelona, Spain, and with clients across the globe, will be debuting and demonstrating a number of new features at twitchcon 2017. The company offers complete Esports data analytics solutions, providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance. Among the products offered by Stream Hatchet are Channel Analytics, which enables users to search for, and complete deep data dives into, any live streaming channels, and Audience Analytics, which allows users to track the engagement of their audience and obtain valuable data, including average time watched, unique viewer numbers, and chat analytics.

"Hosting a booth at twitchcon 2017 is super exciting to us for a number of reasons," said Stream Hatchet Co-founder, Albert Benetiz. "Not only does it give us a chance to interact with our users and chill with awesome gamers like Shiphtur, it also allows us to expose our industry leading analytics products to a new audience and provides the perfect platform to premiere the new and exciting features that will take Stream Hatchet to the next level."

Aside from the Stream Hatchet booth and workshop, twitchcon 2017 will feature numerous information sessions and live shows, along with a variety of interactive, educational, and competitive showcases. The convention will also provide members of the Twitch community with opportunities to mix, mingle, and relax during parties, workshops, a talent show, and a cosplay contest. High profile members of the gaming community will be available for meet and greets and the expo floor will be bolstered by an arcade, the Streamer Zone, Creative Corner, and the Kappa Cabana, where guests 21 and older can sip a cold one with friends and fans.

"Millennial Esports has a great relationship with Twitch, and Twitch is a wonderful platform to engage with our fans and followers," said Millennial Esports CEO, Alex Igelman. "With analytics becoming an increasingly respected and important aspect of Esports, having our company represented by Stream Hatchet, a global leader in Esports analytics, is a natural fit. We're looking forward to a very successful weekend."

Those interested in attending the conference can find out more information, plan their travel, and purchase tickets by visiting twitchcon.com.

Millennial Esports Corporation:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.