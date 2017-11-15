Streaming Video Alliance Announces Amazon Web Services as Newest Member, Builds Significant Momentum with OTT Industry Leaders

Alliance Celebrates Three Year Anniversary with Explosive Growth in Membership from Key Players in OTT Market

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum composed of leading companies from the online video ecosystem, today announced Amazon Web Services ("AWS") as its newest member. Since the inception of the Alliance three years ago, OTT (over-the-top) companies from around the globe have been turning to the Alliance as a forum to discuss the future direction of online streaming.

According to The State of Online Video 2017, an annual survey by Alliance member Limelight Networks that examines consumer trends and behaviors around digital content, viewership of online video increased 34 percent in less than one year. Viewers watch online video an average of five hours and 45 minutes per week.

"The new dynamics of OTT are radically disrupting the media landscape across the globe, and we need to remember that the OTT market and online video are still very young when compared with television. The industry collaboration and unification that the Alliance provides its members is key to solving some of the industry's biggest obstacles in the proliferation of OTT TV viewing," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director of the Streaming Video Alliance. "From the very beginning of the Alliance, OTT companies have been part of the conversation, and we're excited to continue expanding the OTT expertise and participation inside of the Alliance."

The streaming video industry is in the middle of an explosive new growth phase with the recent advances in technology and the rise of viewing options for consumers. As a result, companies have to change the way they create, promote, and distribute content. As revealed recently by eMarketer, "more than 62 percent of the world's internet users will view digital video in 2017" and digital video viewers will increase to 2.15 billion this year.

To address the strain facing the online video industry as a result of the mounting demand, the Alliance is working to create guidelines and best practices that will help scale streaming video, address operational requirements, and improve the quality of experience for consumers. Industry leaders in the OTT space comprise a sizeable portion of the Alliance membership and participate across the Working Groups which include Advertising, Geo, Open Caching, Privacy and Protection, Measurement/QoE, and Scaling. The Alliance is also examining additional groups around Live Streaming and IPv6. The quotes below reflect thoughts and perspectives on why these organizations have joined the Alliance to collaborate with their peers, suppliers, and even competitors.

Amazon Web Services

"AWS is committed to supporting content programmers' advanced internet video services and to enhancing online video experiences for consumers. Joining the Alliance connects us with some of the best minds in the industry which helps drive interoperability of video streaming solutions and establishes best practices as the progression toward software- and cloud-based video infrastructures accelerates."

BAMTECH Media

"As consumer demand rises for online video and more platforms, devices, and experiences enter the market, video streaming continues its rapid trajectory. Through the Alliance, we are able to engage in significant discussions about what this means for the future of our industry and how to best work together to bring optimal viewing experiences to our customers around the globe."

Charter Communications

"Embracing online streaming is the next big step in the evolution of cable TV and keeping our audience engaged while doing so is critical. Our broadband subscriber numbers continue to rise, representing a growing portion of our business and clearly a sign of the times. Working closely with the other members of the Alliance helps us keep a pulse on the OTT space and problem solve the broader industry challenges."

Comcast

"The Streaming Video Alliance plays a valuable role in evolving an online video ecosystem that is stable, scalable, and capable of delivering world-class experiences to consumers. We greatly value the work of the Alliance and its commitment to convening leaders in this space to tackle challenges of global scale."

FOX Networks

"As one of the founding members of the Alliance, we have been intimately involved in the industry discussion and working groups that are helping to bring issues to light and work toward solutions. There is a lot of uncharted territory ahead in the OTT market and we are confident that through the work of the Alliance members, including ourselves, we can make positive, long term impact in moving this market forward."

Level 3 Communications

"As we revealed in our 2017 OTT Video Services Study, OTT video is poised to overtake TV within five years, and yet bandwidth limitation challenges are giving way to concerns around quality of service and quality of experience. There is no better time for us to come together as a united industry alliance to address these potentially show-stopping issues."

Note: Level 3 Communications is now CenturyLink

Limelight Networks

"The biggest movement we see in the CDN market is exponential growth in the OTT space. Consumers today are taking control of the viewing experience. They're deciding what to watch, when to watch it, and they expect it to be delivered at broadcast quality to any device. Working alongside Alliance members to develop best practices and industry standards will help our customers take full advantage of direct-to-consumer services."

Nokia

"How do we future proof the OTT space? It's top of mind for us as we help our customers keep pace with the many advances and opportunities in streaming video, especially to mobile devices. To accelerate the industry forward it takes a forum like the Streaming Video Alliance to align the many players in this space and come to consensus on how we approach opportunities and challenges."

Sky

"We have over 22.5 million customers across seven European territories, and have just launched two new streaming services in Spain and Switzerland, further strengthening our position as the leading provider of streaming services in Europe. As consumer demand continues to grow, the Alliance is an excellent forum for us to contribute, collaborate, and share learnings with other leading streaming services."

Verizon

"OTT continues to be a key growth driver and we're intently focused on delivering high-quality streaming experiences and content to our customers. As a Streaming Video Alliance member, we continue to support the Alliance mission of improved network efficiency, scalability and customer experience."

Viacom

"Viacom is excited to join the Streaming Video Alliance and collaborate with its member technology companies, programmers, and distributors to promote standards around video quality of service measurement and improved streaming efficiency that will benefit us all and our audiences."

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anevia, Arris, ATEME, Cedexis, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Ciena, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Concurrent, Conviva, Digital Element, Dolby, Edgeware, Encompass TV, Ericsson, Espial Group, FriendMTS, FOX Networks, Friends MTS, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IBM, IneoQuest, Intel, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Level 3 Communications, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Massive Interactive, MediaMelon, MLBAM, Mobolize, NBCUniversal, NCTA, NeuLion, Nexguard, Nice People at Work, Nokia, OWNZONES, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Telecom Italia, THX, Verimatrix, Verizon, Viacom, ViaPlay, ViaSat Inc., Viavi Solutions, Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance's charter is to encourage deeper collaboration across the entire online video ecosystem, which will include the development of standards and best practices for an open architecture that will operate across the entire online video value chain. The Alliance is currently focused on identifying issues and solutions related to open architecture, quality of experience, and interoperability. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.