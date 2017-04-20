Streaming Video Alliance Continues Building Industry Traction with New Reports, Proofs of Concept and New Members

Alliance Heads to NAB Las Vegas: Sponsors Online Video Conference Program, to be Featured on NAB Thought Leadership Live Broadcast and Will be Speaking on Streaming Video Panel

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum comprised of leading companies from the online video ecosystem, is making big strides in its third year as an industry organization, which includes adoption of the Working Group specifications. Ongoing contributions to the streaming video industry are top of mind and there are a number of milestones the organization has recently achieved. In addition, the Alliance is a sponsor at next week's NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show in Las Vegas and will be speaking on a panel about the shift to IP video.

360-Degree Video Report

The Alliance is finalizing a market report on the current state of 360-degree video, which is rapidly rising in popularity as a captivating new way to capture and create immersive video experiences. Some of the topics covered in the report include the marketscape, hardware/software, the experience, the state of current content, and delivery.

Sign up here to receive a notification when the report is published: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/go/vrstudy/.

Upcoming Proofs of Concept

In following its mission to foster industry collaboration and support consumer adoption, the Alliance continues making progress on various Proofs of Concept:

A new, Multicast ABR POC will be launched later this spring to address 4K streaming to OTT devices over a closed Multicast network (Cable, IPTV). The first phase of the POC will analyze network performance and bandwidth savings in addition to player video quality, latencies and buffering events. This phase will also explore personalized ads, gather insights about shared analytics and evaluate a collaboration with open-caching for cache-misses on the home gateway and HTTPS content.

The Alliance will announce Phase 2 of the Open Caching POC this summer along with participation from new companies. Earlier this year, the Alliance initiated the first Open Caching trials which included the participation of Charter, Limelight Networks, Major League Baseball Advanced Media, Qwilt, Verizon, Viacom, ViaSat and Yahoo.

According to the Alliance's Executive Director Jason Thibeault, "In addition to demonstrating our ability to create, endorse and publish the technical specification that will improve streaming experiences across the value chain, we are bringing our work to market through proof-of-concept trials. This is the strongest possible signal to the industry that our members are determined to put the Alliance's work into practice and improve the future of streaming profoundly."

Industry Adoption

Cedexis recently announced that their video performance solution was built to Streaming Video Alliance QoE specifications with the purpose of optimizing streaming video delivery in real time, accelerating start times, reducing rebuffering, and increasing bit rates. As more companies embrace specifications developed by the Alliance Working Groups, these specifications will help guide industry-wide standards.

New Alliance Members

The Alliance is pleased to welcome the following companies:

THX

ATEME

Interra Systems

NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 22 - 27, 2017

Next week at NAB, the Alliance is sponsoring the Online Video Conference program at the event. In addition, Executive Director Jason Thibeault is speaking on the panel "Transitioning to IP Video" on Monday, 4/24 at 2 p.m. PT. The discussion will cover the most important aspects of the transition to IP video, including multiscreen, over-the-top (OTT) and linear on-demand delivery over managed networks. The panel of experts will debate market trends, planning and strategy, execution and potential pitfalls and how to avoid them.

Featured as an NAB Innovator, Thibeault will be interviewed on a live broadcast from the show as part of the NAB thought leadership series. His commentary about the Future of Television is available in the NAB Show Thought Gallery: http://www.nabshow.com/thought-gallery-thought-leaders/future-television-now-are-you-ready

"We have a lot of momentum right now," added Thibeault. "Our Working Groups have active projects, our members are engaging to help drive those projects to completion, and we are even evaluating new Working Group initiatives to address other challenges in the video ecosystem. With membership continuing to grow and companies, like Cedexis, adopting Working Group specifications, the future looks bright for the organization."

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Arris, ATEME, Cedexis, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Ciena, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Concurrent, Conviva, Edgeware, Encompass TV, Ericsson, FOX Networks, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IBM, IneoQuest, Intel, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Level 3 Communications, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Massive Interactive, MediaMelon, MLBAM, Mobolize, NBCUniversal, NCTA, NeuLion, Nice People at Work, Nokia, OWNZONES, Qwilt, Sky, System73, Telecom Italia, Telstra, THX, Verimatrix, Verizon, ViaPlay, ViaSat Inc., Vubiquity, Western Digital Corp., Wowza Media Systems, and Yahoo.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

The Alliance recently launched a new YouTube channel featuring testimonials and webinars by member companies: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/education/videos/

About the Streaming Video Alliance

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance's charter is to encourage deeper collaboration across the entire online video ecosystem, which will include the development of standards and best practices for an open architecture that will operate across the entire online video value chain. The Alliance is currently focused on identifying issues and solutions related to open architecture, quality of experience, and interoperability. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.