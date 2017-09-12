Streaming Video Alliance Convenes in Amsterdam for Quarterly Member Meeting

Liberty Global to Host Alliance Member Meeting at European Campus

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum comprised of leading companies from the online video ecosystem, is hosting its third quarterly member meeting tomorrow, September 13, in Amsterdam. Alliance members will gather at Liberty Global's European campus in the Netherlands for a day of industry discussions and Working Group meetings. The keynote will be delivered by Chris van der Linden, Director of Quality & Product Operations at Liberty Global.

"We have a record number of members attending this meeting, which is also the second time the Alliance has held the quarterly member meeting in Europe," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director of the Streaming Video Alliance. "I'm very encouraged by the interest and involvement of our members and also by the ongoing conversations we're engaged in with prospective members."

The Alliance is pleased to welcome the following companies:

Viacom

Digital Element

Anevia SA

Viavi Solutions

Friend MTS

"Viacom is excited to join the Streaming Video Alliance and collaborate with its member technology companies, programmers, and distributors to promote standards around video quality of service measurement and improved streaming efficiency that will benefit us all and our audiences," said Glenn Goldstein, Chief Technology Convergence Officer, Viacom.

Following the quarterly member meeting, the Alliance will also be on the show floor at IBC2017 in Amsterdam, meeting with current and potential members.

Recent Alliance activities since the last quarterly meeting include:

The Alliance introduced a new Membership Grant Program. In 2017, the Alliance is opening a total of six grants: three to companies and three to individuals. The applications opened on September 1st and the application window will close October 31st. The Alliance board of directors will evaluate potential applications through November 2017 with announcements of grant recipients made in early December. Grant recipients will be provided a Principal Membership, free of charge, through December 31st, 2018. Recipients can only receive a single Grant.

In 2017, the Alliance is opening a total of six grants: three to companies and three to individuals. The applications opened on September 1st and the application window will close October 31st. The Alliance board of directors will evaluate potential applications through November 2017 with announcements of grant recipients made in early December. Grant recipients will be provided a Principal Membership, free of charge, through December 31st, 2018. Recipients can only receive a single Grant. New technical specifications from the Open Caching Working Group were published. The Open Caching Working Group publicly issued new specifications for Logging and Service Provisioning. Both of the new specifications can be downloaded from the Alliance website here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/technical-work/working-group-output/

The Open Caching Working Group publicly issued new specifications for Logging and Service Provisioning. Both of the new specifications can be downloaded from the Alliance website here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/technical-work/working-group-output/ Edge Storage subgroup was formed. The Edge Storage Subgroup, part of the Open Caching Working Group and led by Western Digital, intends to create the functional technical requirements for storage and optimal architecture when streaming online video.

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Anevia, Arris, ATEME, Cedexis, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Ciena, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Concurrent, Conviva, Digital Element, Dolby, Edgeware, Encompass TV, Ericsson, FOX Networks, Friends MTS, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IBM, IneoQuest, Intel, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Level 3 Communications, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Massive Interactive, MediaMelon, MLBAM, Mobolize, NBCUniversal, NCTA, NeuLion, Nexguard, Nice People at Work, Nokia, OWNZONES, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Telecom Italia, THX, Verimatrix, Verizon, Viacom, ViaPlay, ViaSat Inc., Viavi Solutions, Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance's charter is to encourage deeper collaboration across the entire online video ecosystem, which will include the development of standards and best practices for an open architecture that will operate across the entire online video value chain. The Alliance is currently focused on identifying issues and solutions related to open architecture, quality of experience, and interoperability. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.