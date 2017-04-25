Streamline Costs and Grow Your Business With Ruby

Ruby Attends ICON17, Booth K103

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Ruby® Receptionists, a leading remote receptionist service dedicated to helping small businesses grow, will showcase its latest productivity solutions at ICON17, Infusionsoft's Annual User Conference, booth K103. Held this year, April 25-27, at the Phoenix Convention Center, ICON is where the largest community of Infusionsoft users, small business owners, and industry experts come together for three days of intense business strategy, training, and implementation.

For most small business owners, missed calls are missed opportunities, as research shows potential new customers are making more phone calls than ever with a majority of these callers taking their business elsewhere if they have a poor call experience. A positive impression is the first step to building customer loyalty as it showcases a commitment to service, creates trust, and sets the tone for the ongoing customer experience. Ruby Receptionists helps grow your business with stellar first impressions that attract and retain customers at a fraction of the cost of a full-time receptionist.

In addition to answering calls, Ruby can host a customer's phone number, eliminating the need for a landline. With Ruby's Mobile App, one cell phone can now do twice the work with the ability to call out using either a business or personal line removing the need and expense of a second phone dedicated to business use. These features give customers the freedom and flexibility to work where and when they want with the ability to share contact details easily, view call activity, and return calls with a few taps of the app.

About Ruby Receptionists

Hearkening back to an era when every call at an office was answered by a friendly receptionist, Ruby Receptionists provides personalized live, remote receptionist services to thousands of small businesses across North America. Located in Portland, Ore., Ruby's ability to scale quickly and deliver legendary service is fueled by smart proprietary mobile technology and a unique mission to create world-class customer experiences. Founded in 2003 by CEO Jill Nelson, Ruby Receptionists has gained national recognition for its success being named a FORTUNE magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., a 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon, and one of Oregon's fastest-growing companies for the past nine years. To learn more, please visit www.callruby.com.