StreamNet.TV Stock Available for Purchase SEC REG A+ Qualified $19,800,000 Offering at $5.00 per share Finra Broker Dealers & Individual Investors Live Crowdfunding Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - The SEC declared StreamNet, Inc. offering under Regulation A+ Tier 2 qualified for sale to investors on September 5th. Says CEO Darryl Payne, I am very gratified individual investors can purchase stock in our early stage company the same way as big investment banks. I envision our success with unlimited boundaries. We continuously engage in investment conversations with various finra broker dealers. A deal may be signed with one of the registered broker dealers in the next 48 hours.

The NYSE has reserved SNTV as our trading symbol. StreamNet, Inc. is looking to commence trading on Nasdaq or the NYSE in early 2018.

StreamNet.TV is looking to offer an alternative outlet for content in the streaming space. Gaining acceptance worldwide with consumers remains one of our goals. StreamNet.TV strives to be like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, YouTube, & Amazon Prime. Many channels will be available to consumers in HD, Virtual Reality, & 3D. Many content owners are already offering us an array of titles for our pay per view subscription based platform.

SEC Qualification:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1681343/999999999417000105/xslQUALIFX01/primary_doc.xml

Powerpoint presentation for Streamnet.tv http://adserv.stocksite.com/downloads/streamnettv-pitchdeck-2017.pptx

National TV Commecial: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B_9zBR4I0oSDMTBDelRlWGZOa1E/view

What is Regulation A+

Reg A+ of Title IV of the JOBS Act is a type of offering which allows private companies to raise up to $50 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the public and not just accredited investors.

StreamNet.TV: Building upon its direct relationships with legendary performers. Through the bridge of technology, the Company will deliver cross platform interaction to expand reach while improving the creators and consumer value model. StreamNet is taking the correct steps to become the next major streaming platform. The goal is to grow returns for our investors. We currently have many high-profile titles already secured.

Our Streaming Media Pay-Per-View Platform is currently live. Video content will be available for consumers to stream on over 400 mobile devices. Subscribers will be at the front line as our Ultra High Definition standard.

Darryl Payne has enjoyed an illustrious 41 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne's produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks reaching into millions of homes.

To purchase shares: www.StreamNet.TV

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

Country: United States Website: http://www.StreamNet.TV