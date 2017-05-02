StreamSets Named a 2017 "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

Company Named as an Innovative Vendor in Data Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - StreamSets Inc., a provider of an innovative platform for managing data-in-motion, today announced it has been recognized in Gartner, Inc.'s "Cool Vendors in Data Management, 2017" report published on April 28, 2017. The four vendors named in the report were selected based on their ability to make access to data more efficient through different approaches in connecting to or collecting data.

Gartner's annual "Cool Vendors" reports acknowledge new and innovative vendors, products and services that drive change in different areas of technology. This specific report focuses on the evolution of data management beyond the data storage discipline. "Innovation in data management has shifted from data persistence tiers to effective access and use of data," the analysts note in the report. "Organizations now have a very good understanding of how to manage and store data using a variety of data management platforms, but still struggle to access and use this data effectively."

StreamSets addresses the need to improve access to and effective use of data with a data operations platform that manages data movement as a continuous process. The StreamSets solution turbocharges developers to deliver data-driven applications faster, offers operators unprecedented visibility and control over dataflow performance, and gives management confidence that applications are continuously receiving complete, current and quality data. After a year and a half in market, StreamSets open source software has logged more than 200,000 downloads by more than 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies and over 800 enterprises identified in total.

"We're at a critical juncture for enterprise data, where new types of data and innovative processing platforms offer tremendous opportunities -- but only if you can guarantee continual, trustworthy and timely delivery of the data at the point of use," said Girish Pancha, CEO and co-founder, StreamSets. "We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a 'Cool Vendor' in the evolving market for managing data in motion."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About StreamSets

StreamSets provides an innovative data operations platform that reinvents how enterprises deliver timely and trustworthy data to their critical applications. StreamSets Data Collector™ is award-winning, open source software for the development of any-to-any data pipelines. StreamSets Dataflow Performance Manager (DPM™) provides a comprehensive control panel for managing the day-to-day operation of complex dataflow topologies. Founded by Girish Pancha, former chief product officer of Informatica, and Arvind Prabhakar, a former engineering leader at Cloudera, StreamSets is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Accel Partners, Battery Ventures and New Enterprise Associates (NEA).