StreamSets Ranked Third in List of 2017 Best Places to Work

Annual List From SF Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal Lauds Select Bay Area Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - StreamSets Inc., a provider of an innovative platform for managing data-in-motion, has been named to the list of 2017 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The company was ranked No. 3 among Bay Area businesses of 25 to 49 people.

Announced April 18, 2017, winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly. Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking highlights companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings, and other amenities as well as management practices.

The recognition comes on the heels of a momentous year for StreamSets, which was marked by widespread adoption and improvements in both functionality and performance for its open source StreamSets Data Collector and recently released StreamSets Dataflow Performance Manager. The open source software is approaching 200,000 downloads after six quarters in the market. Adoption has been especially strong among the world's largest companies, with over 20 percent of the Fortune 500 -- including leaders in financial services, healthcare and technology -- having already downloaded the product.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 'Best Place to Work' in the Bay Area," said Girish Pancha, CEO and co-founder, StreamSets. "At StreamSets, our employees create 100 percent of the company's value. We have built a culture that values innovation, integrity, agility and customer focus, which attracts the best people in their fields."

About StreamSets

StreamSets provides an innovative data operations platform that reinvents how enterprises deliver timely and trustworthy data to their critical applications. StreamSets Data Collector™ is award-winning, open source software for the development of any-to-any dataflows. StreamSets Dataflow Performance Manager (DPM™) provides a comprehensive control panel for managing the day-to-day operation of complex dataflow topologies. Founded by Girish Pancha, former chief product officer of Informatica, and Arvind Prabhakar, a former engineering leader at Cloudera, StreamSets is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Accel Partners, Battery Ventures and New Enterprise Associates (NEA). For more information, visit www.streamsets.com

About 2017 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.