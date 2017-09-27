StreamSets Wins Cloudera's Partner Impact Award for Modernizing IT

StreamSets Customers Western Union and GSK Win Data Impact Awards

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - StreamSets Inc., provider of the industry's first data operations platform, today announced that it has been recognized with Cloudera's Partner Impact Award for Modernizing IT. In addition, two StreamSets Fortune 500 customers, payment services veteran Western Union and pharmaceutical leader GSK, each won Cloudera's Data Impact Awards for their success in running Cloudera Enterprise in a production environment to achieve transformative results. Western Union won in the "Secure Your Business" category, while GSK was named "Rookie of the Year." Two additional StreamSets nominees, cloud communications visionary RingCentral and healthcare innovator Availity, were named finalists in the runup to the event.

The winners were announced at Cloudera's fifth annual Data Impact Awards celebration, held September 26 during the 2017 Strata Data Conference in New York. A panel of 32 third-party thought leaders in data management and analytics evaluated the Data Impact Award nominees -- enterprises that span a range of verticals such as financial services, technology, transportation, education and healthcare. Each was evaluated for its use of Cloudera Enterprise that resulted in innovations demonstrating the biggest impacts to technology.

"A strong partner ecosystem is critical to delivering a complete enterprise-grade solution," said Philippe Marinier, Vice President of Business Development at Cloudera. "Reliable data ingestion at scale is a critical piece of any data analytics or machine learning solution. StreamSets has been an exemplary partner, working closely with Cloudera to deliver multiple points of integration with Enterprise Data Hub, numerous joint customer wins and strong alignment of vision. We are thrilled to recognize them as a Cloudera Partner Impact award winner."

"We are delighted to earn a Cloudera Partner Impact award and see multiple customers win Cloudera Data Impact awards," said Girish Pancha, co-founder and CEO of StreamSets. "Partnering with Cloudera has allowed us to jointly solve difficult data management challenges and deliver business tremendous value. As organizations embrace Cloudera solutions for advanced analytics, cybersecurity, IoT and real-time applications, StreamSets will be there to ensure continuous delivery and operational control over the batch and streaming data that powers these analytic efforts."

