Streetwise Reports Examines A Precious Metals Explorer That 'Could Receive Interest from Senior and Mid-Tier Gold Producers'

In a Sept. 20 research report, Eight Capital analyst Craig Stanley discussed GFG Resources Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: GFG) ( OTCQB : GFGSF) initial assay results from its 100%-owned Wyoming gold project Rattlesnake Hills. "Assays from the initial eight drill holes that tested brownfield targets intersected broad zones of low-grade mineralization.

Stanley listed the results reported by GFG Resources:

RSC-184 was drilled in the flank of Antelope Basin and hit 73.2m of 0.43g/t Au at 82.3m down-hole depth in Precambrian schist that extend nearly 200 meters east of the quartz monzodiorite dike that hosts mineralization at Antelope Basin.

RSC-188 was drilled on the west side of the North Stock intrusion, 70m from the nearest historic hole, and hit 114m of 0.45 g/t Au at 74.07m down-hole depth

In terms of next steps, Stanley noted that "GFG has completed 50% of its 2017 drill program with 14 holes pending assay results" and explained that GFG Resources will begin drilling the remaining 15 greenfield holes in October. He stated that "the drill program is expected to finish in early November, with assays being reported on a monthly basis for the remainder of the year and potentially into 2018."

