Streetwise Reports Examines A 'Premium Zinc Asset' That Comes Along Once in a Blue Moon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - With a new name, new management and renewed vigor, a company is advancing its wholly owned zinc project in California.

Company included in article: Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MOON)

The price of zinc has been on a tear over the last year with its price rising from around $1.00/lb to as high as $1.45, before falling back slightly to $1.39. A decrease in supply is widely credited as being a major factor in the price rise; in 2015 Australia's massive Century zinc mine closed, followed by Ireland's Lisheen zinc mine in 2016.

Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MOON) is one of the companies focusing on filling the supply gap. The company's advanced-stage Blue Moon project in California, which produced zinc during World War II, saw exploration during the 1980s and into the early 2000s.

CEO Patrick McGrath started as a shareholder in Blue Moon and originally intended for it to be just an investment. But as the company's share price went south even as the price of zinc increased, McGrath led a management and board shake-up that saw him installed as CEO in May.

