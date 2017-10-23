Streetwise Reports Examines A Reverse Takeover for An Explorer in the Golden Triangle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - A company chaired by mining veteran Larry Nagy that has rights to a project in northern British Columbia's Golden Triangle has completed a reverse takeover and begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Oct. 19.

Company included in article: Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: GLDN)

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: GLDN) has announced that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing 88 Capital Corp.'s reverse takeover and related transactions, "including the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Golden Ridge Resources." The company begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Oct. 19 under the symbol GLDN.

Veteran mine finder Larry Nagy chairs Golden Ridge. He was part of the discovery team at both the Eskay Creek, Canada's highest-grade gold mine, and Snip, another high-grade mine in the Golden Triangle.

The company has an option to earn 100% interest in the Hank gold-silver-copper property in the Golden Triangle in northern British Columbia. This area is home to large deposits such as Pretium's Brucejack and Seabridge Gold's KSM project.

