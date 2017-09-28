Streetwise Reports Examines An Analyst's Outperform Rating For A Canadian Gold Miner Operating In Ghana

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - Raymond James reported on this Canadian miner's operational update on its project in Ghana.

On Sept. 22, Raymond James analyst Chris Thompson reported on Asanko Gold Inc.'s ( NYSE MKT : AKG) (NYSE American: AKG) (TSX: AKG) progress at its Asanko gold mine in Ghana.

"AKG is on track to meet its revised production guidance for the year (revised lower in August due to lower than expected ore volumes in the near-surface portion of the Akwasiso satellite deposit). Grade reconciliation at the main Nkran pit has been improving," wrote Thompson. He noted that "AKG confirmed it is on track to meet its revised 2017 production guidance of 205-225 koz Au (revised down from 230-240 koz on Aug. 3), which compares with our full-year 2017 production estimate of 214 koz."

Thompson detailed that "reconciliation of the grade control model [Nkran pit] has been positive relative to the reserve model, showing 9% fewer tonnes and 18% higher grades (net 7% more ounces) for the last three months of mining (Jun-Aug). For the same period, the mill feed reconciliation relative to the reserve model was essentially in-line on tonnes, with 5% lower grades (net 6% fewer ounces)."

