Streetwise Reports Examines Biotech with Alzheimer's Therapy that Analyst Calls a 'High Risk, High Reward Opportunity'

In an Oct. 17 research report, Mackie analyst Andre Uddin wrote that ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.'s lead Alzheimer's monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapeutic PMN310 showed a "high degree of selectivity to target amyloid beta oligomers when compared to other amyloid beta-directed mAbs in a preclinical study."

In the study, ProMIS "compared the binding profiles of PMN310, Eli Lilly's solanezumab (failed in a pivotal study), Johnson & Johnson/Pfizer's bapineuzumab (discontinued) and Biogen's aducanumab to amyloid beta monomers, oligomers and plaques," Uddin explained.

Uddin highlighted the results revealed that PMN310 bound only to select oligomers. In contrast, "solanezumab mainly bound to the monomers; bapineuzumab bound to all forms of amyloid beta (monomers, plaques, oligomers); [and] aducanumab bound to both plaques and oligomers."

The findings are significant for ProMIS, Uddin argued, because "increasing scientific evidence suggests that Alzheimer's is primarily caused by soluble toxic amyloid beta oligomers," and the company is developing PMN310 based on that theory.

