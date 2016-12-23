Streetwise Reports Examines Former Homeland Security Chief Tom Ridge Becoming Strategic Advisor to Patriot One

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF), which is developing an innovative radar technology to instantly detect concealed weapons, has brought on Ridge Global as a strategic advisor.

Patriot One announced on Dec. 19 that is has engaged Ridge Global as a strategic advisor: "Led by Tom Ridge, former Governor of Pennsylvania and the first U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Ridge Global LLC represents a significant partnership for the Company. Patriot One expects its work with Ridge Global could generate key relationships, opportunities, and support strategic engagement and enhanced service for prospective Patriot One customers."

Patriot One CEO Martin Cronin, stated, "We are tremendously pleased to announce this partnership. Working with a company with the stature and reach of Ridge Global could greatly accelerate the exposure of our groundbreaking technology to key potential users. Governor Ridge has an unparalleled grasp of the challenges facing those charged with the safety of the American public and we are proud of the confidence he has shown in our technology."

