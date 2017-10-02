Streetwise Reports Examines Great Potential for Uranium Company to Grow Alternative Feed Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) - A ROTH Capital Partners analyst reported his main conclusions following a visit to this energy firm's mill.

Included in this article is: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX: EFR) ( NYSE MKT : UUUU) (NYSE American: UUUU)

In a Sept. 25 company update, Joe Reagor, an analyst with ROTH Capital Partners, noted that he toured Energy Fuels Inc.'s Utah-based White Mesa uranium mill.

Reagor's "biggest takeaway from the visit is that the company's potential to grow alternative feed revenue is larger than we previously thought." Energy Fuels is pursuing this opportunity "in multiple ways, including contacting companies with mining tailings containing uranium, through government channels and through pursuit of abandoned uranium mine clean-ups," he wrote.

