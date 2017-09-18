Streetwise Reports Examines How A Target Price Increased as Zinc Producer Closes Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - Raymond James raised its target price on this base metals mining company and analyzed what the new asset could offer in terms of production.

Company included in article: Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV) ( BVL : TV) ( OTCQX : TREVF)

A Sept. 11 research report announced that following a site visit to Trevali Mining Corp.'s (TSX: TV) ( BVL : TV) ( OTCQX : TREVF) past-producing Rosh Pinah zinc mine in Namibia, Raymond James raised its "target price to CA$2/share from CA$1.80/share to reflect the longer mine life and higher throughput," wrote analyst Brian MacArthur.

Today, the Rosh Pinah mine could run for about 7.5 years solely on "current reserves of about 5Mt grading 8.8% zinc, 1.45% lead and 20.7 g/t silver" or for roughly 15 years were Measured and Indicated (M&I) and Inferred resources to be incorporated as well, MacArthur explained.

However, he emphasized that "drilling has the potential to add more resources," which "could increase the mine life and/or support higher production...future drilling is targeting higher grade zinc, and regionally we expect over 5 Mt could be added."

