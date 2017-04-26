Streetwise Reports Examines How AudioEye Is Making the Internet Accessible to All

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - AudioEye Inc.'s ( OTCQB : AEYE) innovative technology, which makes the internet available to people with disabilities, has led to rapid growth for the company.

Up to 15% of people worldwide have a disability that affects their ability to use the internet. Issues include blindness and low vision, hearing impairments and deafness, limited motor control, and learning and cognitive disabilities. AudioEye Inc. has developed the technology to make the internet accessible, and sales are skyrocketing.

AudioEye uses a simple JavaScript that resolves many issues of web accessibility. According the company, it has created a "proprietary and patented technology that automatically and dynamically remediates issues of web accessibility."

The company notes that its technology was developed to assist "organizations in making web content both accessible and compliant in the most effective, expedient, and economical manner." The technology helps companies comply with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 and stay in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On April 10, AudioEye announced that in Q1/17, it had secured bookings of more than $1.7 million. Bookings for all of 2016 totaled $1.6 million.

Despite the high bookings in Q1/17, the company says it has a pipeline of more than $5.3 million. Earlier the company had stated that it expected bookings of between $4 million and $6 million in 2017.

