Streetwise Reports Examines How Cobalt 27 Is Jumping on the Electric Vehicle Revolution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Anoop Prihar, an analyst with GMP Securities, explained the investment thesis for this metals corporation that began trading during the summer.

Included in this article is: Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KBLT) ( OTC : CBLLF) ( FRANKFURT : 27O)

A July 19 research report indicated GMP Securities "initiated coverage on Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. with a Buy rating and a CA$12 per share target price," wrote analyst Anoop Prihar.

Generally, Cobalt 27 "offers direct leverage to cobalt price appreciation," Prihar noted. The company owns 2,158.8 tons of physical cobalt and a portfolio of cobalt royalties and aims to "secure additional cobalt royalties and streaming contracts" in the future.

GMP Securities forecasts "a one year forward, premium-grade cobalt price of US$38 per pound (US$29.75/pound currently), which drives our valuation" for Cobalt 27, wrote the analyst.

Also favorable for Cobalt 27 is the supply/demand picture for refined cobalt, Prihar added. Production of the refined metal through 2025 "is expected to increase from 93.5 Kt to 121.6 Kt, which suggests the market will remain in deficit." Bolstering the argument that the undersupply will likely last through that period are the "fragile nature of political stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as the fact that we have excluded stationary energy storage applications" from its calculations.

Behind the demand for cobalt, Prihar said, is the electric vehicle industry, as the metal is used in the cars' lithium-ion batteries to improve range and performance. By 2025, the refined cobalt used in these vehicles will amount to an estimated 34 Kt per year versus the 3.1 Kt used in 2016.

Continue reading this article: This Company Is Jumping on the Electric Vehicle Revolution

About Streetwise Reports - The Energy Report

The Energy Report shares investment ideas for the oil & gas, renewable and alternative energy industries. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: This Company Is Jumping on the Electric Vehicle Revolution