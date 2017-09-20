Streetwise Reports Examines How Cobalt Pure Play Offers 'Unique Exposure and Leverage'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - Numis initiated coverage with a buy rating on this "dedicated cobalt investment vehicle."

Included in this article is: Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KBLT) ( OTC : CBLLF) ( FRANKFURT : 27O)

Numis Securities launched coverage on Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. in June. Analyst Jonathan Guy noted that Cobalt 27 is a company that "provides direct exposure to the metal through a combination of physical cobalt holdings and a series of royalty agreements with companies that hold an interest in cobalt projects."

The thesis on this minerals company includes the outlook for the current situation of "constrained supply in a high-demand growth environment," wrote Guy.

Supply is "relatively inelastic" because cobalt is primarily produced as a byproduct of copper and nickel mining, the analyst explained. "While there are 6,500 tons of idled capacity that could be brought back into operation, there is a lack of major new greenfield projects that could be brought into production."

