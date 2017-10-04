Streetwise Reports Examines How Demand for Cobalt Led to Analyst's Focus on Cobalt Streaming Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - A "large appetite" for cobalt, in demand for use in lithium ion batteries powering electric vehicles, contributed to a decision to initiate coverage on this firm.

Included in this article is: Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KBLT) ( OTC : CBLLF) ( FRANKFURT : 27O).

In a Sept. 26 research report, analyst David Talbot laid out Eight Capital's investment thesis for initiating coverage on Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Describing the company, which "intends to acquire and hold physical cobalt, and manage and grow a cobalt-focused portfolio of income streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt," Talbot wrote that "Cobalt 27 offers an alternative investment vehicle for those interested in direct ownership of physical cobalt. This new company allows for investor participation in the electric vehicle (EV) renaissance and increasing demand for lithium ion batteries, while limiting risks typically associated with mining, development, exploration, permitting and geopolitical uncertainty."

