Streetwise Reports Examines how Explorer Purchased Nevada Property from Legendary Investor John Paulson and Gained Paulson & Co as Major Shareholder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - As this gold explorer expands its base into Nevada by acquiring the Snowstorm property from John Paulson, it also moves forward with exploration and permitting at its KSM project in northwestern British Columbia.

In June, Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) ( NYSE MKT : SA) completed the acquisition of the Snowstorm project in Nevada from PFR Gold Holdings, which was formerly known as Paulson Gold Holdings, a company controlled by veteran investor and hedge-fund manager John Paulson.

According to Seabridge Gold, "the Snowstorm Project consists of 31 square miles of land holdings strategically located at the projected intersection of three of the most important gold trends in Northern Nevada: the Carlin Trend, the Getchell Trend and the Northern Nevada Rift Zone."

Paulson & Co.'s President John Paulson commented on the deal, stating, "We chose Seabridge as the best home for the Snowstorm project because they share our vision of the project's geologic potential and their exploration team has done an outstanding job of growing the resources and reserves on their existing projects. Moreover, Seabridge's projects, particularly KSM, provide us with significant leverage to a higher gold price."

