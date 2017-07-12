Streetwise Reports Examines How a New Uranium Miner Helmed by Experienced Team started trading on the TSX Venture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - A uranium exploration and development company focused on projects in the Western U.S., led by a team that has done it before, they began trading on the TSX Venture exchange on July 7.

Included in this article is: URZ Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: URZ)

URZ Energy Corp. completed its IPO on July 5 and will debut trading on the TSX Venture exchange on July 7 under the ticker symbol URZ. Focused on uranium properties in Wyoming and the Western U.S., the company was created by Todd Hilditch. Hilditch, who has previously had strong ties to the lithium/energy sector through Salares Lithium before being acquired by Talison Lithium (which grew to another $840 million takeover), is being joined by four very experienced uranium/energy executives formerly of Uranerz Energy Corp.

Uranerz was acquired by Energy Fuels Inc. in June 2015 for $180 million based on Uranerz's operations focused on the Powder River Basin area of Wyoming, where it developed the in-situ Nichols Ranch project. Prior to the takeover, Uranerz was led by Dennis Higgs, Uranerz's executive chairman; Glenn Catchpole, who served as Uranerz's CEO; Ben Leboe, Uranerz's CFO; and Sandra MacKay, the company's senior vice president.

