Streetwise Reports Examines How a Telemedicine Platform Is Gaining Traction in Fast Growing Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 13, 2017) - Telemedicine lies in the forefront of innovation for the healthcare industry. Using a combination of telecommunications and technology, healthcare can be provided from a distance, providing essential coverage to people in rural communities, among others, who may not have ready access to medical facilities.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RHT) (OTCQB: RQHTF)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. is active in the industry. The Vancouver-based firm has developed a telemedicine platform that is quickly gaining traction: its iUGO health technology platform is a "comprehensive hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive high quality care in the home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients & families and reducing the cost of care delivery."

Reliq just announced that it reached the milestone of 1,000 paid subscribers, who are now using its "chronic care management, remote patient monitoring and telemedicine solution, representing recurring monthly revenue of US$50,000 per month."

Dr. Lisa Crossley, Reliq's CEO, stated, "This is a critical milestone for Reliq as we move forward with our roll out to over 40,000 patients." The company had earlier announced that it had contracted with Paz Home Health and Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance, both Texas-based, to provide remote patient monitoring.

