Streetwise Reports Examines How Uranium Explorer Adds Mineralization to 'World-Class Project'

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE American: NXE)

In an Oct. 2 announcement, NexGen Energy Ltd. reported "radioactivity results for 22 holes as part of the on-going summer drilling program on our 100% owned, Rook I property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan."

Among the results: "Infill hole AR-17-147c3 intersected 79.5 m of total composite mineralization including 17.35 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 114.5 m section (542.0 to 656.5 m). This intersection is the most extensive off-scale radioactivity intersected in the A3 shear to date," the company stated.

Writing for Eight Capital following the company's announcement, analyst David Talbot wrote that ". . .management seems to be doing it all: delineation, expansion and exploration drilling should each be accretive to resources."

