Streetwise Reports Examines Small Biotech That Entered Patent Deal with British Company Targeting Schizophrenia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - A small-cap American biotech has secured a patent agreement with a larger British firm, garnering the attention of three sector analysts.

DURECT Corp. ( NASDAQ : DRRX)

In an Oct. 2 press release, DURECT Corp. announced "a patent purchase agreement with Indivior UK Limited, an affiliate of Indivior Plc, whereby DURECT has assigned certain of its U.S. patent rights to Indivior." The deal, according to the press release, "may provide further intellectual property protection for RBP-7000, Indivior's investigational once-monthly injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia."

DURECT received $12.5 million upfront in the agreement, "with the potential for an additional $5 million based on a regulatory milestone," according to the release. Indivior Plc is a $3.5 billion market cap company.

