Streetwise Reports Examines Zinc Company's 'Smooth' Integration of Mine Acquisitions

Company included in article: Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV) ( BVL : TV) ( OTCQX : TREVF)

"The recent acquisitions will help to position Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV) ( BVL : TV) ( OTCQX : TREVF) as an intermediate producer with a strong base to build from," concluded Pierre Vaillancourt, analyst with Haywood Securities, in a Sept. 14 research report following a visit to the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and a meeting with management from the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso. "Trevali, in our view, is better positioned as a smaller producer to add value to the mines."

Vaillancourt added that efforts to improve production at both mines are "in progress."

At Rosh Pinah, upgrades are being implemented, "which should be complete by year-end and are expected to increase throughput and lower costs," indicated Vaillancourt. "Most notably, changes to the flotation plant are expected to lead to recovery and concentrate grade increases."

At Perkoa, due to a change in mining contractor earlier in 2017, "the mine has improved production results," Vaillancourt noted.

