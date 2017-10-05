Streetwise Reports Interviews Executives at Biotech Company with Transformative RNAi Delivery System

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - With data from multiple studies due out this quarter, this biotech's RNA interference delivery platform has the potential to transform treatments for indications from cancer to ophthalmology, says Dr. Geert Cauwenbergh, President and CEO of RXi Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, RXi's Chief Development Officer, and Dr. Karen Bulock, Vice President of Research at RXi.

Included in this interview is: RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp. ( NASDAQ : RXII)

The Life Sciences Report: How far has RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp. come in the last 10 years?

Geert Cauwenbergh: Since the codiscovery of RNAi by Dr. Craig Mello, the field has had to overcome many development hurdles. In the beginning, the main issue was efficient delivery of RNAi compounds to tissues and cells. RXi took the time to examine the delivery aspect and developed a technology platform where delivery and therapeutic properties are built directly into the compound. This development is a major breakthrough in the field and we have broadly protected the intellectual property (IP) around it, which laid the foundation for development as a company.

We began operations about five years ago and the company decided to explore a skin indication as the first clinical development program, because you can see and feel skin. We initiated a clinical program in dermatology with our lead compound, RXI-109.

Continue reading this article: Biotech with Transformative RNAi Delivery System Set for Multiple Catalysts by Year-End

About Streetwise Reports - The Life Sciences Report

Investors rely on The Life Sciences Report to share investment ideas for the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics industries. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURES:

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services. Click here for important disclaimers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The discussion does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer.

Please see the end of the interview for the complete disclosures: Biotech with Transformative RNAi Delivery System Set for Multiple Catalysts by Year-End