Strengthening Grain Safety Practices in Canada

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Member of Parliament, MaryAnn Mihychuk on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay today announced up to $375,000 for the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) to implement the new Grain Safety Program which aims to educate Canadians and reduce injuries and deaths due to grain handling in Canada.

The investment will enable CASA to bring attention to grain safety, through training modules, demonstrations and public awareness. Program activities will include:

A mobile grain safety demonstration and training unit

An interactive trade show display

Table top youth displays for youth ages 8 to 12

On-site training for grain producers

Rescue training for volunteer first responders

Quotes

"We are working with industry to help Canada's agriculture sector be more innovative, safer and stronger. Increased awareness, training for farmers and grain workers will help reduce grain-related injuries and fatalities on the farm."

MaryAnn Mihychuk, Member of Parliament for Kildonan - St. Paul

"CASA is committed to our vision of a Canada where no one is hurt farming. Grain safety awareness and training is essential in achieving this vision. We welcome the support from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada along with the support of our industry sponsors in helping make to BeGrainSafe a success."

Marcel Hacault, Executive Director, Canadian Agricultural Safety Association

Quick Facts

March 12-18 marks Canadian Agricultural Safety Week.

Canada's agricultural industry is one of the top three most hazardous industries in which to work. On average, 84 Canadians are killed each year in agriculture related incidents.

The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of farmers, their families and workers.

This investment is being made under the Growing Forward 2, AgriCompetitiveness Program, a five-year, up to $114.5 million initiative.

Additional links

Growing Forward 2 (Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

AgriCompetitiveness

Canadian Agricultural Safety Association

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture