Strengthening Grain Safety Practices in Canada

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Member of Parliament, MaryAnn Mihychuk on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay today announced up to $375,000 for the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) to implement the new Grain Safety Program which aims to educate Canadians and reduce injuries and deaths due to grain handling in Canada.
The investment will enable CASA to bring attention to grain safety, through training modules, demonstrations and public awareness. Program activities will include:
Quotes
"We are working with industry to help Canada's agriculture sector be more innovative, safer and stronger. Increased awareness, training for farmers and grain workers will help reduce grain-related injuries and fatalities on the farm."
"CASA is committed to our vision of a Canada where no one is hurt farming. Grain safety awareness and training is essential in achieving this vision. We welcome the support from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada along with the support of our industry sponsors in helping make to BeGrainSafe a success."
Quick Facts
