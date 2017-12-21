Strike averted for Kelowna jail guards

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2017) - In an effort to avoid any strike action, CUPE 338 members who work as jail guards at the Kelowna RCMP Detachment have agreed to enter binding arbitration with Commissionaires BC.

"We were able to reach a last-minute agreement late Thursday afternoon, prior to the strike deadline," says CUPE National Representative and lead negotiator Harry Nott. "We believe this resolve will result in a fair contract for our members, and is also in the best interest of Commissionaires BC, the City of Kelowna and residents."

Both parties have agreed to appoint arbitrator Mark J. Brown, but a date for the arbitration has not yet been set.

CUPE 338 represents 1,000 members who provide vital community services to Kelowna area residents and businesses.

Seventeen of those members work at the Kelowna RCMP detachment as jail guards and provide services including overseeing prisoners, assisting with prisoner searches and cell searches, organizing meals, recording prisoner activity, finger printing, and dispensing approved prescription medications to persons in custody.