StrikePoint Gold Inc. Announces $4.68 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SKP)(OTCQX:STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the Company) is pleased to announce that is has arranged a $4,686,000 non-brokered private placement consisting of 12,331,578 Flow-Through Units (the "FT Units") at an issuance price of $0.38 per FT Share. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow through common share and one half non-flow through share purchase warrant with each full warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.50 for a period of two years from closing.

It is anticipated that a 7% finder's fee, payable in cash and warrants will be paid in connection with the financing to Medalist Capital.

The proceeds of the financing will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on the Company's gold projects located in the Yukon Territory.

It is anticipated that the closing of the $4,686,000 FT Units will be on or before May 2, 2017.

The private placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

Shawn Khunkhun

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.