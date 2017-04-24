StrikePoint Gold Inc. Announces Sale of Black Raven

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SKP)(OTCQX:STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell The Black Raven Property located in Northwestern Ontario to the Canadian Orebodies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CORE).

Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price for the Black Raven Property will be $615,000, paid as follows: 1,250,000 shares of Canadian Orebodies valued at a price of 48 cents per share, including 250,000 warrants good for 1 year, exercisable at 63 cents per share and $15,000 in cash.

"StrikePoint is looking forward to being an equity holder of Canadian Orebodies as it advances its Hemlo focused property portfolio in 2017," Said Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of StrikePoint Gold. "This transaction allows our company to focus on advancing our newly acquired extensive Yukon Portfolio."

StrikePoint is fully financed and is set to commence the spring exploration season beginning May 15, 2017. Specific details of the upcoming drilling campaign will soon be released as the company has recently increased the 2017 exploration budget.

In relation to the transaction, the company will issue a finders fee of 61,555 common shares to Caravan Ventures.

This transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

Shawn Khunkhun, CEO and Director

