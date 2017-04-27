Strikepoint Gold Names Andy Randell Vice President of Exploration and Welcomes the 'Hive' Team to Execute Summer Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Strikepoint Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SKP) ("Strikepoint" or the Company) Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of Strikepoint, stated: "The appointment of Andy Randell as Vice President of Exploration enables a strong move forward for the Strikepoint inaugural work program in the Yukon. Randell and the company share the same vision in the development of our Yukon portfolio. State of the art technology, driven by the passion for discovery, Andy's work ethic, adherence to strict environmental codes, and his innate respect for the local First Nations, as well as his past involvement with Ryan Gold Corp. and Victoria Gold Corp. in the Yukon, we are privileged to have him lead our charge in May."

Andy Randell is a Vancouver based geologist with nearly 20 years of experience from Europe, South and North America across a variety of commodities. He founded his own consultancy, Strata GeoData Services in 2014, and then launched the 'Hive' initiative shortly afterwards, whereby graduate geologists are given the opportunity to work and be mentored on real geological projects. He was subsequently recognized by the Canadian Institute of Mining in 2016 when he was awarded the Bedford Young Mining Leaders Award for the Hive concept. In January 2017, Andy was elected onto the Board of Directors for the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) for a three-year term. He also sits on the Mentoring Committee with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists BC (APEGBC), is on the CIM Geological Society committee and is President of the Below BC Geological Association, a public facing geological education non-profit society.

Andy earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wales, Cardiff (UK) and is a registered professional geoscientist (PGeo.) with APEGBC. He is a strong advocate of the exploration industry with a focus on sustainability, education and succession planning.

Andy is extremely familiar with Strikepoint's Yukon portfolio of properties owing to his previous position as Chief Geologist for Ryan Gold Corp. where he oversaw the major sampling, mapping and drilling programs of 2011 to 2013. Prior to this, Andy was a Project Geologist for Victoria Gold Corp. on their Eagle Gold Project. He has had extensive interaction with local Government and First Nations, and as such is enabling Strikepoint to get a rapid start to the 2017 field season.

We are also pleased to announce that Hive has dedicated geologist Scott Dorion to the Yukon projects. Scott is a graduate of the University of Alberta and has worked across Canada and Australia on gold and copper focussed projects. Most recently Scott was the Project Geologist for Ryan Gold Corp. and so has first hand knowledge of the properties in the portfolio. He was also a geologist with Victoria Gold on their Eagle Project site.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

Shawn Khunkhun, CEO and Director

