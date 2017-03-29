Striking workers welcome the Canadian Hearing Society's return to bargaining

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Striking workers with the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS), who have been off the job since March 6th, are hoping that their employer's willingness to go back to the bargaining table today (Wednesday) signals both a readiness to find a resolution to the labour dispute, and a return to high-quality services for Ontario's Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

"We are pleased our employer has agreed to a date for face-to-face talks," said Stacey Connor, president of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). "This is the first step toward resolution, and toward getting back to providing the vital services the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community relies on."

"We know it's going to take joint effort to find a resolution to this strike," said Barbara Wilker-Frey, CUPE National Representative. "We are encouraged the CHS has accepted our invitation to get back to the table to undertake that work with us."

The 227 workers are represented by CUPE Local 2073. They are counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, and information technology specialists.