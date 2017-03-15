Strong Customer Commitments Drive Increase of $55 million to Trinidad Drilling's 2017 Capital Budget

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) ("Trinidad" and the "Company") announced today that it has increased its capital budget for 2017 by $55 million. As a result of strengthening customer demand and growing activity across its operations, Trinidad expects to spend approximately $95 million in capital expenditures in 2017, up from its initial budget of $40 million. The 2017 capital budget is comprised of anticipated rig upgrade projects totaling approximately $75 million and maintenance capital of approximately $20 million.

"Market conditions have continued to improve in 2017," said Brent Conway, Trinidad's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are seeing growing demand from our customers for modern, high performance equipment and our increased capital program will allow us to capture these opportunities and drive increased activity and cash flow. Our lower leverage and improved flexibility following our recent debt restructuring and equity offering have positioned us well to take advantage of improving market conditions. Our focus on conservative financial management remains unchanged. We expect to maintain our strong balance sheet and given current market conditions, we expect to fund our expanded capital program from cash generated from our operations and cash on hand."

Demand for high performance rigs in the US continues to grow, with most demand coming from the Permian Basin in Texas. Since the beginning of the third quarter of 2016, Trinidad has reactivated 18 rigs in the US, the vast majority of which have been recently upgraded with changes similar to those planned for 2017. Trinidad plans to upgrade 27 rigs in 2017, with approximately two thirds of the upgrade capital directed towards Trinidad's US fleet. The upgrade projects include increasing the pressure capacity of mud circulating systems to 7500 PSI, adding mud pumps, moving systems and high-torque top drives, and making certain bi-fuel upgrades. Trinidad's capital program reflects its customer's changing requirements and the rigs selected for upgrade are largely backed by contractual commitments for work. Trinidad expects that these upgrades will provide increased utilization and margins, and will improve the rigs long term marketability.

Trinidad is a corporation focused on sustainable growth that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TDG. Trinidad's divisions currently operate in the drilling sector of the oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada, the United States and internationally. In addition, through joint venture arrangements, Trinidad operates drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and is currently assessing operations in other international markets. Trinidad is focused on providing modern, reliable, expertly designed equipment operated by well-trained and experienced personnel. Trinidad's drilling fleet is one of the most adaptable, technologically advanced and competitive in the industry.

