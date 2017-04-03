Strongbow Files South Crofty Tin Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA on SEDAR

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SBW) ("Strongbow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the South Crofty tin project on SEDAR.

The document, titled "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the South Crofty Tin Project, Cornwall, UK" (the "Technical Report") was prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects guidelines and authored by P & E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario.

Details of the PEA were announced by the Company in a news release dated February 16, 2017. The Technical Report was filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on March 31, 2017 and can also be viewed on the Company's website at: http://www.strongbowexploration.com.

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

