Strongbow Resources Inc. to Attend NAPE Summit in Houston, Texas

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Strongbow Resources Inc. ( OTCQB : STBR) ("Strongbow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is attending the upcoming NAPE Summit (North American Prospect Expo) in Houston, Texas from February 15 to 17, 2017.

The annual NAPE Summit is a networking event that brings together all the players necessary to forge, facilitate and close deals. In the upstream oil and gas business, it is the largest and most successful event of its kind in the world. This massive three-day event offers prospects, producers and purchasers a unique chance to connect, reconnect and make deals. Strongbow is currently seeking new opportunities to add to its portfolio and enhance company value. The Company feels this event has the potential to open up a myriad of new and unexpected opportunities.

Michael Caetano, President and CEO, stated, "These events are exciting times. It allows us to come together to learn and explore various ideas with some of the best people and companies in the business. This interaction will help Strongbow further its relationships and create synergies for future acquisitions or JV partnerships."