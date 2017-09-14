Stroud Resources Announces Sale of the Leckie Gold Project

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - Stroud Resources Ltd. ("Stroud" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SDR) is pleased to announce the sale of its 100 percent interest in the Leckie Project in Strathy Township, Ontario to a private company, Temagami Gold Inc. for $30,000 in cash and 750,000 of common shares of Temagami Gold (the "Transaction"). Stroud retains a 1% NSR interest in the property.

Stroud will focus on further developing its 100% owned silver project in Jalisco, Mexico.

Temagami Gold Inc. is a debt-free, private company, piloted by experienced exploration management with extensive knowledge of the Temagami area and the Temagami mining camp.

Added Capital acted as Financial Advisor to Temagami Gold Inc. All amounts noted herein are in Canadian dollars.

