Structure Research to Host the Inaugural infra // STRUCTURE Summit

Annual Event Will Provide Cloud and Data Center Executives With a Platform to Connect and Collaborate

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Structure Research, an independent research and consulting firm focused on cloud and data centers, today announces it will host the first annual infra // STRUCTURE conference, taking place June 13-14, 2018, at the Pantages Hotel in Toronto. The vendor-neutral event will provide cloud and data center executives throughout the industry with a wide range of educational, networking and business development opportunities.

infra // STRUCTURE is a new summit focused on the next-generation ecosystem emerging around public cloud and infrastructure services. The event will feature a compelling agenda of relevant and thought-provoking presentations, and offer C-level and senior executives a venue at which to connect, and collaborate with new partners and meet business prospects in a single location.

"The cloud and data center community needs a vendor-neutral event that brings together the many disparate parts of the infrastructure ecosystem for high-value networking and business development," says Philbert Shih, Managing Director, Structure Research. "Legacy events have simply not kept to pace with the rapidly shifting currents of the industry, and infra // STRUCTURE is being developed to rectify that situation and chart a new course."

infra // STRUCTURE will feature Structure Research's findings, data and perspectives on the current and future trajectory of the cloud and data center infrastructure industry. The summit's educational sessions will provide attendees with timely research and information designed to shape the conversation throughout the cloud and data center community.

Registration for this premiere data center and cloud focused event will open in January 2018. For sponsorship opportunities, please email Candice Rodriguez at cr@structureresearch.net. To schedule an analyst meeting with Structure Research, please email Phil Shih at ps@structureresearch.net.

For more information about the event, visit www.infrastructuresummit.io.

