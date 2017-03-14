Structurlam's CrossLam® CLT Achieves Superior Fire Resistance Rating Following 150-Minute Test

PENTICTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Structurlam is pleased to announce that the mass timber manufacturer has received accreditation from Intertek Testing Services, certifying that the CrossLam® cross laminated timber (CLT) product has qualified under ASTM E119-16a and CAN/ULC S101 Standard Test Methods for Fire Tests of Building Construction and Materials. The product achieved a fire resistance rating of 150 minutes (2 1/2 hrs).

On February 22, 2017, Intertek conducted testing on Structurlam's CrossLam® CLT Un-restrained Load-Bearing Floor/ Ceiling Assembly. The fire resistance test evaluates the duration for which a building material can be exposed to fire and maintain its structural integrity.

The fire endurance test took place over 2 1/2 hours, during which CrossLam® CLT paneling was exposed to fire reaching extremely high temperatures. Based on the test results, the product sustained total load of 4.35 kPa (90 psf) throughout the test duration. No flaming was observed on the exposed side of the panel for the duration of the test. This resulted in a fire resistance rating of 150 minutes.

This certification demonstrates the superiority and safety of CrossLam® CLT as a construction material, challenging preconceptions surrounding the fire resistance of engineered mass timber products.

"This test involved burning our CrossLam® CLT product at very high temperatures," explained Bill Downing, President of Structurlam. "It demonstrates the charring quality of our engineered mass timber products. This product has the ability to maintain its structural integrity for a long time in the event of a fire, and provides sufficient time to vacate the structure. After 2 1/2 hours of burning, the mass timber panel was still able to support the weight of an adult man without issue."

As an industry leader in the highest quality engineered mass timber products, this recent certification signifies that Structurlam holds their product to the highest possible safety standards. The ASTM E119-16a, Standard Test Methods for Fire Tests of Building Construction and Materials was issued to Structurlam Products February 22, 2017.

View the certification here. For more information about Structurlam, please visit: www.structurlam.com.

About Structurlam Products

Structurlam is a provider of the most innovative and cost-effective structural laminated mass timber solutions and industrial matting. Structurlam's mass timber solutions cover the spectrum from simple beams and panels to the most complex and beautiful mass timber structures in the world. Their value-added production includes the best people and state-of-the art technology coming together to create glue-laminated beams and cross-laminated panels showcasing premium British Columbian fibre. Structurlam's industrial mats are built with cross-laminated timber engineering, tested by one of the largest oil field equipment companies in the world. Using mass timber for both its strength and beauty, Structurlam works closely with customers to create complete solutions including connection design, engineering and installation. Their world-class reputation is a result of more than 50 years of innovation and quality. For more information, please visit http://structurlam.com.