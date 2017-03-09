STT Enviro Corp. Announces Appointment of Chad R. Battison as a Director

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - STT Enviro Corp. ("STT" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: STT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad R. Battison to the board of directors of the Corporation. In addition to Mr. Battison, the board of STT consists of Bradley S. Berger, David E. Deacon, Alina M. Osorio, David W. Snowden and Robert J. Tweedy.

Robert J. Tweedy, STT's chairman, commented "We are very pleased that Chad Battison has joined the Company's board. In addition to his strong financial background, Chad brings to us extensive advisory experience in a broad range industry sectors and an extensive network of contacts in the United States."

Located in Kansas City, Mr. Battison is the Founder and Managing Member of Sunesis Advisors, LLC, a multi-family office serving ultra-high net worth families and their affiliated entities. Mr. Battison has provided advisory and planning services to both public and private entities and their owners/executives for over 23 years. Prior to founding Sunesis Advisors, Mr. Battison served in leadership capacities at a $1.5 billion asset management firm and a technology company with over $4 billion in revenue that catered to the financial services industry, developing change management processes and solutions for firms seeking to transform their business models. Mr. Battison began his career with a global public accounting firm and was a member of the firm's Innovative Strategies team focused on the development and promotion of sophisticated income and wealth transfer tax solutions in addition to managing a client base with net worth ranging from $1 million to in excess of $5 billion. Mr. Battison holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from William Jewell College.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About STT Enviro Corp.

STT Enviro Corp. (TSX VENTURE: STT) supplies cost-effective, incremental, environmental improvements to traditional industrial products. STT Enviro Corp Systems & Solutions engineers and supplies chemical make-down systems to neutralize pollutants (usually acidity in air or water); and aftermarket services including optimization of chemical use for our customers to lower costs and reduce their carbon footprint. STT Enviro Corp Tanks & Industrial engineers and supplies bolted tanks and silos with a smaller environmental footprint for both dry and liquid storage applications.

