STT Enviro Corp. Announces Settlement of Lawsuit

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - STT Enviro Corp. ("STT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: STT) today announced that it has settled a lawsuit with a customer in the United States relating to the cancellation of a contract. The trial date for the matter had been scheduled for May 1, 2017, and the Company decided to settle the matter by agreeing to pay the customer US$650,000 to avoid ongoing legal and related costs, and the risk of a possible adverse decision from the Court. A stipulation notifying the Court of the settlement, which is binding on both parties, has been filed with the Court and such filing has been accepted by the Court.

About STT Enviro Corp.

STT Enviro Corp. (TSX VENTURE: STT) supplies cost-effective, incremental, environmental improvements to traditional industrial products. STT Enviro Corp Systems & Solutions engineers and supplies chemical make-down systems to neutralize pollutants (usually acidity in air or water); and aftermarket services including optimization of chemical use for our customers to lower costs and reduce their carbon footprint. STT Enviro Corp Tanks & Industrial engineers and supplies bolted tanks and silos with a smaller environmental footprint for both dry and liquid storage applications.

For more information, please visit our website at www.sttenvirocorp.com.

