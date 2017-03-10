STT Enviro Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31st, 2016 Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - STT Enviro Corp. ("STT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: STT) today reported financial results for its quarter ended December 31st, 2016 of approximately $8.1 million of revenue, EBITDA of $88,320, and net loss after tax of $173,198. For the year ended December 31st, 2016, the Company reported approximately $26.2 million of revenue, EBITDA of ($876,447) and net loss after tax of $984,756.

The Company's backlog is $14,681,607 at December 31, 2016.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter:

Quarter ended December 31, 2016 Quarter ended December 31, 2015 % Change Revenue $ 8,100,934 $ 5,947,147 +36% EBITDA 88,320 (1,080,649) Net loss before tax (2,601) (981,010) Net loss after tax (173,198) (684,541) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.004) (0.015) Closing backlog 14,681,607 19,809,111 -26% Closing working capital 4,127,684 4,772,438 -14% Closing cash on hand 2,013,043 5,962,361 -66% Closing notes payable and term debt 81,846 38,791 +111%

Financial Highlights for the Year:

Year ended December 31, 2016 Year ended December 31, 2015 % Change Revenue $ 26,265,594 $ 33,759,950 -22% EBITDA (876,447) 1,070,393 Net (loss) income before tax (1,284,992) 438,187 Net (loss) income after tax (984,756) 298,015 (Loss) earnings per share - basic (0.021) 0.007 (Loss) earnings per share - diluted (0.021) 0.006

David Deacon, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With this very difficult year behind us, the Company is moving back into the territory it occupied prior to our learning curve on what was for us a mega project. Orders for our Systems group were quiet in the second half of 2016 in both industrial and municipal markets. Since then, we have seen the emergence of a number of large mining projects which are the result of mining companies looking to increase capacity in currently operating mines. These opportunities are in our sales funnel as potential new capital sales, and also as candidates for the joint venture announced in December 2016, under which we would work with a major lime supplier to jointly supply and provide ongoing support for the systems to end-users. The Tanks & Industrial Group is very busy with its two Site C projects as well as a number of other smaller projects, and is closely following two Frac Sand transload projects, one in Canada and one in the US. Our new orders of $7,572,600 in the quarter were strong and have helped us maintain the backlog despite very robust revenue in the fourth quarter. The execution of the new work is under way, and we expect to our results strengthen as we move beyond the engineering phase into equipment supply and deliveries in the second quarter of 2017."

Mr. Deacon continued, "As we have said before, over the past two years the Company has managed to shift its business into a number of new opportunity areas such as cement trans-load facilities, cement batch plants, and Frac Sand trans-load facilities, utilizing the design expertise from its traditional Systems business. These are important developments in broadening our product offering and ultimately growing our business base. It is also important to note that our experience in learning how to execute major tank farm projects could also pay off well over the next few years. Executed correctly, these projects can contribute significantly due to their large size, and we are now prepared and capable of handling this business in the future. We have expanded our capabilities and believe we will now be a strong contender in all future oil sands tank farm opportunities, having proved the efficacy of our product and the quality of our build. With that learning curve behind us, the future looks very good."

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results on March 14th, 2017 at 11:00 am Eastern time. The call-in numbers are: 877-407-8031 (toll free) or 201-689-8031 (international).

About STT Enviro Corp.

STT Enviro Corp. (TSX VENTURE: STT) supplies cost effective, incremental, environmental improvements to traditional industrial products. The Company's two operating groups, STT Enviro Corp. Systems & Solutions and STT Enviro Corp. Tanks & Industrial, work to reduce their customers' environmental footprint, cost efficiently.

STT Systems & Solutions engineers and supplies chemical make-down systems to neutralize pollutants (usually acid water) created in the ore or oil recovery process; and aftermarket services including optimization of chemical use for our customers to lower costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

STT Tanks & Industrial engineers and supplies bolted tanks with a smaller environmental footprint for both dry and liquid storage applications.

Environmental considerations are prerequisites in modern industrial expansion and STT Enviro Corp. is focused on being a leader and innovator on incremental environmental improvements. The Company's strategy is to grow organically and, longer term, to acquire companies at prices which are strategically and financially accretive.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-IFRS Measures

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management of the Company. In particular, statements regarding the future operating results and economic performance are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form, which is posted at www.sedar.com. In evaluating these statements, investors should specifically consider various factors, including such risks as Investment Risk; Business Valuations; Condition of Capital Markets; Dependence on Key Personnel; General Economic Factors; Interest Rate Risk; Competition; and Reliance on Key Suppliers. One or more of these "Risk Factors" could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors should not be considered exhaustive. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what management of the Company considers to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to them, there can be no assurance that actual events or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and none of STT nor its directors assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Non-IFRS Measures

The term "EBITDA" is a financial measure used in this document which is not a standard measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, STT's measure of EBITDA, as presented in this press release, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA refers to net earnings determined in accordance with IFRS before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment, interest expense, accretion expense, special charges and recoveries, stock compensation expense and income tax expense. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure of cash available for debt service, working capital, capital expenditures, income taxes, and distribution. Investors are cautioned that EBITDA, as a non-IFRS measure, is not an alternative to measures under IFRS and should not, on its own, be construed as an indicator of performance or cash flows, a measure of liquidity or as a measure of actual return.

The term "backlog" is a financial measure used in this document which is not a standard measure under IFRS. The Company's method of calculating backlog may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, STT's measure of backlog, as presented in this press release, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Backlog is the value of revenue remaining to be earned from purchase orders received from customers. The projects represented in backlog are executed according to a schedule agreed with each customer, which could range in duration from one month to eighteen months. Revenues are earned on a percentage of completion basis. Management uses this measure to i) monitor the Company's success in securing new orders, and ii) gauge the likelihood of meeting revenue objectives in future periods.

Investors are cautioned that backlog, as a non-IFRS measure, is not an alternative to measures under IFRS and should not, on its own, be construed as an indicator of performance or cash flows, a measure of liquidity or as a measure of actual return.

