Stuart McClure, CEO and Co-Founder of Cylance Inc., Brings AI Expertise, Leadership Experience to JASK's Board of Directors

JASK Appoints Cybersecurity Pioneer to Help Usher in Next Iteration of Machine Learning-Based Security Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - JASK, the company empowering security analysts with artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the appointment of Stuart McClure, the CEO and co-founder of Cylance Inc., to JASK's board of directors. He is also an investor in JASK. McClure brings more than two decades of experience working as a security analyst, founding and building security companies, and leading organizations' security initiatives. Cylance, McClure's latest venture, revolutionized traditional antivirus technology with AI-powered prevention. As a member of the board of directors, McClure will help guide JASK's product growth and the evolution of its machine learning technology.

"JASK is pleased to welcome McClure to our board of directors," said Greg Martin, CEO and founder, JASK. "As the very first innovators in AI for cybersecurity, Stuart and Cylance have proven that applying AI and machine learning to cybersecurity offers disruptive efficacy and have shown that prevention is achievable. McClure's pioneering vision will be a force multiplier for JASK as it continues to innovate in the promising new landscape of AI for cybersecurity."

JASK's recently unveiled platform, Trident, uses AI to facilitate machine learning-driven alert triage, malicious behaviors detection, and investigations into those behaviors. Implementing Trident helps security operations teams increase operational efficiency by a factor of 10 and allows them to maintain a more proactive, threat-hunting posture. McClure's cybersecurity expertise and proven leadership qualities will enable JASK to continue honing Trident, making it easier for cybersecurity analysts to locate the most dangerous threats.

"Cylance has used AI to create a new product category of endpoint security and prevention solutions. Now JASK is using AI to scale security analysts' abilities to predict network threats and leverage the existing tools your security team uses today," said McClure. "I'm excited to join Greg and the JASK team, who are showing yet again how powerful AI can be when used for the greater good. The sophisticated threats we see today require both the AI-driven technology and expert technical leadership JASK is offering to make the world a safer and better place."

