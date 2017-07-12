Students Find Scholastic Encouragement Through Erickson Living Communities

Residents, Staff and Community Partners Provide High School Student-Workers a Boost Toward Excellence Through Education

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - With the cost of higher education rising, high school students often elect not to attend college unless financial support is available. To help make the dream of college a reality and to provide a future pathway for success, the residents, staff and community partners at 17 Erickson Living communities recently donated more than $2.3 million as a part of local Student Scholarship Fund Campaigns. This spirit of generosity is now helping more than 1,400 former student-workers with their undergraduate careers and future dreams.

"Receiving the Linden Ponds' Student Scholarship means so much to me," said Terence Condon, a Weymouth High School graduate who works at Linden Ponds in Hingham, Massachusetts. "I will be attending Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island in the fall and am paying for school myself with the goal of someday opening my own restaurant. This scholarship is allowing me to start my college career at my dream school."

To be eligible for consideration, students typically work 1,000 hours in the dining services department of an Erickson Living community during their junior and senior years in high school. They must also remain in "good standing" as determined by their manager.

"There is no doubt that the young men and women who work at Erickson Living communities are not only gaining valuable life skills and career experiences, but also are being encouraged toward success," said Jeff Watson, Erickson Living's director of operations. "The residents' generosity is truly remarkable and reveals their passion to help student-workers achieve their dreams."

Photo: On June 6, 2017, Ann's Choice Retirement Community hosted family, friends, residents and staff at its annual Scholar Awards Ceremony. At the event, 46 graduating high school seniors were each awarded $8,000 scholarships from the community to pursue higher education. In addition, nine students received donor-designated named scholarships totaling $36,500.

Erickson Living: is a nation-leading developer and manager of continuing care retirement communities based in Baltimore, Maryland.

