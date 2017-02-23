Students Imagine the Future of Learning in First-Ever Student Design Competition

KnowledgeWorks and Teach the Future invite students to consider what education could look like in 10 years

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - What could the future of learning look like if it were imagined by the students who will live it?

That is exactly what KnowledgeWorks hopes to find out through its first-ever Imagine FutureEd Student Design Competition.

Imagine FutureEd invites U.S.-based students, ages 13 to 18, to submit stories, or scenarios, describing possible futures of learning through their eyes. Students can also create "artifacts from the future," including images or other projects to illustrate their stories.

"Student voice is an important but underrepresented perspective on the future of learning," KnowledgeWorks Senior Director of Strategic Foresight Katherine Prince said. "We hope that the Imagine FutureEd competition will help bring student hopes and concerns for the future to the forefront."

This is KnowledgeWorks' first official student design competition, which they are hosting in partnership with Teach the Future. The organization has also led student workshops providing today's learners with the opportunity to explore future possibilities.

"I think in the future of learning, every person in the world will have the same opportunity of learning so it's not one above the other," one Pittsburgh student shared.

Students can work on their own or with the support of an adult, such as a teacher, parent or after-school provider. A facilitator guide walks participants through five custom activities designed to encourage creative, yet grounded, exploration of the future of learning. Student handouts, facilitator PowerPoints and how-to videos are also available. The full set of activities is expected to take approximately 2.5 hours.

KnowledgeWorks plans to publish most entries in a back-to-school look book in the fall. Three winners will also be chosen from each category:

Each scenario winner will receive an iPad Air 2 (32GB)

Each artifact from the future winner will receive a $150 VISA gift card.

The competition will run from Feb. 20 through March 27.