Students learn physics of ice skating, find joy of engineering in new San Jose Sharks-themed Activity

Innovation on Ice activity kicks off March 8 at The Tech Museum of Innovation in partnership with the Sharks Foundation and SAP

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Kids and their families from across the Bay Area will experiment with physics and ice skates in a new activity called Innovation on Ice, kicking off at The Tech Museum of Innovation on Wednesday, March 8. The engineering design challenge was created by The Tech as part of a partnership with the Sharks Foundation and SAP to give more people access to STEM education and sports-themed science activities.

"We are thrilled at this opportunity to inspire students and families with science and technology in a fun and interactive way," Heather Hooper, Sharks Foundation Manager said. "We believe this activity will encourage a new generation of Sharks fans to see themselves as leaders whether playing hockey or in engineering fields."

Innovation on Ice is a drop-in activity in which visitors experiment with the physics of ice skating by testing the effects different materials have on friction. Guests will build their own hockey skate blades, replacing the traditional steel blade with CDs, plastics, foams and other familiar materials. They will test their creation on a custom inclined track, precisely monitoring the skate speed to see which material makes a faster skate. Iteration is an important part of the innovation process, and guests are encouraged to adjust their designs and re-test.

"SAP is committed to equipping young people with the skills and experiences they need for successful careers in the digital economy. By partnering with The Tech and the Sharks Foundation on this program we're able to show young people that STEM skills are applicable to everything around us, from designing sports equipment to developing software," said John McGee, Managing Director, West Region, SAP North America.

More than 400,000 visitors to The Tech every year learn about robotics, bioengineering, cyber security, wearable tech, the engineering design process, and how to creatively solve problems using technology. The Tech also offers free field trips for Title I schools, bringing 25,000 underserved students to the museum for a day dedicated to STEM learning, including hand-on science labs.

"We see our visitors grow confident as they tackle fresh challenges every day. This activity is a new and exciting tool to encourage our visitors to see their ability to use technology to solve big problems. Making connections and igniting passions through sports and our downtown neighbors, the San Jose Sharks and SAP, is a great bonus," said Prinda Wanakule, Director of Experience Development and Prototyping.

Innovation on Ice is part of a four-year partnership that will include more sports-themed tech and engineering activities. A media event previewing the ice skate activity will happen at The Tech on March 8 at 10:30 a.m. and feature students on field trips, as well as Sharks alumni Rob Zettler, participating in the challenge. Please RSVP to Marika Krause at mkrause@thetech.org.

About The Tech Museum of Innovation

The Tech is a hands-on technology and science museum for people of all ages and backgrounds. The museum -- located in the Capital of Silicon Valley -- is a non-profit experiential learning resource established to engage people in exploring and experiencing applied technologies affecting their lives. Through programs such as The Tech Challenge, our annual team-design competition for youth, and internationally renowned programs such as The Tech Awards, The Tech endeavors to inspire the innovator in everyone.

About The Sharks Foundation

Established in 1994, the Sharks Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of youth and families in the community with an emphasis in the areas of education, health and safety, and character development. Since inception, the Sharks Foundation has donated more than $10.1 million to non-profit organizations, including more than $1.5 million during the 2015-16 season. To learn more about how the Sharks Foundation is helping underserved youth and families in need in the community, visit the Sharks Foundation's website or 2015-16 Community Report, or connect via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP ( NYSE : SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device -- SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 345,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

