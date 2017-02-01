Students save with "extra credits" this term!

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is helping you keep more money in your pocket with tax credits, deductions, and benefits for you when you do your taxes. Even if you have little or no income, you should still file your income tax and benefit return to claim tax credits and get benefits and credits.

Here are nine of your top tax-time savings and potential benefits and credits. Remember you need to file on time if you want your credits!

You may be able to transfer the unused amount from your eligible tuition fees, education and textbook amount to a parent, grandparent, or to the parent or grandparent of your spouse or common-law partner. For information on this and other topics of interest to students, go to cra.gc.ca/youth or read guide P105 Students and Income Tax.

Want to learn more about the benefits of filing a tax return? Check out our videos designed to help you put cash back in your pockets this tax season: Filing your Tax Return and Filing by Yourself, or our videos series created specifically for students.

Stay connected

To receive updates on what is new at the Canada Revenue Agency, you can:

Follow the CRA on Twitter - @CanRevAgency.

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn.

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list.

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader.

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube.